Quick Links to Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Helpline

Residents with general questions can call the statewide Coronavirus Helpline, answered 24 hours a day/7 days a week: 1-866-462-3821. The line, which was established by the NC Division of Public Health, is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control’s nurses and pharmacists who are backed by clinical and medical toxicologists and who have been trained in responding with up-to-date information to a host of questions about coronavirus.

More information can also be found on the CDC and NCDHHS websites.

Brunswick County Case Counts

See answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 case counts and statistics on non-resident cases on our Latest Information on Coronavirus webpage.

Total Positives (confirmed and probable) 9,360 Active (includes isolating at home and hospitalizations) 54 Deaths 154 Resolved 9,152

Brunswick County Resident Case Counts as of June 10, 2021



Note: This table is updated Mondays through Fridays only, excluding county-observed holidays. For case count information on weekends or county-observed holidays, visit the NCDHHS Dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/cases