Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. This virus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China. (Source: CDC)
Brunswick County Health Services is now scheduling appointments for all community members aged 12 and older
Note: Those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer version of the vaccine only.
Ways to Schedule an Appointment
Call the Public Health Call Line: 910.253.2339
Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays
Coronavirus Helpline
Residents with general questions can call the statewide Coronavirus Helpline, answered 24 hours a day/7 days a week: 1-866-462-3821. The line, which was established by the NC Division of Public Health, is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control’s nurses and pharmacists who are backed by clinical and medical toxicologists and who have been trained in responding with up-to-date information to a host of questions about coronavirus.
More information can also be found on the CDC and NCDHHS websites.
Brunswick County Case Counts
See answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 case counts and statistics on non-resident cases on our Latest Information on Coronavirus webpage.
|Total Positives (confirmed and probable)
|9,360
|Active (includes isolating at home and hospitalizations)
|54
|Deaths
|154
|Resolved
|9,152
Note: This table is updated Mondays through Fridays only, excluding county-observed holidays. For case count information on weekends or county-observed holidays, visit the NCDHHS Dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/cases
For The Public
Preventing the Spread of Germs
Know how it spreads
- The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
- These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
Everyone Should
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home. If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
- Put distance between yourself and other people outside of your home.
- Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
- Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
- Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
- You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
- Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities.
- Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
- The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
- Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker.
- Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
Cover coughs and sneezes
- If you are around others and do not have on your cloth face covering, remember to always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.
- Throw used tissues in the trash.
- Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Clean and disinfect
- Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
- Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectantsexternal icon will work.
Monitor Your Health
- Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
- Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.
- Take your temperature if symptoms develop.
- Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
- Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.
People at High Risk
COVID-19 is a new disease and there is limited information regarding risk factors for severe disease. Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Based on what we know now, those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are:
- People 65 years and older
- People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including:
- People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
- People who have serious heart conditions
- People who are immunocompromised
- Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications
- People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher)
- People with diabetes
- People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis
- People with liver disease
Source: CDC
For Providers
Provider Guidance
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and the most recent guidance from NC DHHS is linked below.
Provider Guidance
- NC DHHS Memo to North Carolina Health Care Providers
- State Health Director Temporary Order Requiring the Reporting of Novel Coronavirus
- Interim Guidance for Personal Protective Equipment
Guidance for Health Care Settings
- Interim Healthcare Facility Preparedness Checklist
- Healthcare Personnel and Visitor Monitoring Log
- NC Interim Guidance for Long Term Care Settings
The general public is encouraged to watch these videos to learn more about how they can keep themselves healthy by practicing improved hygiene.